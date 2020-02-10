12 IIMC students claim they got show cause notice for organising public talk on affordable education

Twelve students of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Monday claimed that they received a show-cause notice and were placed under suspension for organising a public talk on affordable education. The notice said there have been "concerted acts of indiscipline" on the part of students within the IIMC campus in spite of repeated counselling by authorities in the administration and even the faculty members.

The protest against hostel fee hike at the Jawaharlal Nehru University had spread to the neighbouring IIMC in December last year, where students protested against the "unaffordable fee structure".

Some IIMC students had staged a strike on the campus against the high tuition fee and "unruly" hostel and mess charges.

