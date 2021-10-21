Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Term-1 Board Exams 2022: CBSE releases date sheet for Classes 10, 12 minor exams

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday released the date sheet for Term 1 minor exams of Classes 10 and 12. Students can check the date sheet from cbse.gov.in. The minor exams are slated to commence from November 16, 2021. The minor exams for class 10 and class 12 would begin from November 17 and November 16, respectively. Students appearing for the term 1 board examination can get more information from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the board had released a schedule for major examinations. As per CBSE Date Sheet, 2022 released earlier, the major exams would begin from November 30, 2021. The overall exams would conclude on December 30, 2021. Students must go through the complete schedule of major examinations as discussed below.

The exams would be conducted in the first shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Term 1 Exams would be conducted in offline mode by the board. The paper would carry multiple-choice questions only. The paper would be 50% of the total theory component. Each subject will carry 35 marks. Candidates must go through the official website shared above to get more updates on CBSE Date Sheet 2022.

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration. CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

