CBSE introduces Coding and Data Science curriculum for Class 6-12 students

According to CBSE, the Coding curriculum has been introduced for classes 6 to 8

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with Microsoft to introduce Coding and Data Science curriculum from classes 6 to 12 as new skilling subjects in the 2021-22 academic session. According to CBSE, the Coding curriculum has been introduced for classes 6 to 8, while Data Science for classes 8 to 12.

Coding and Data Science curriculum are focused on building critical thinking, computational skills, problem solving skills, creativity and hands-on exposure to new technologies. In keeping with the New Education Policy 2020, the introduction of these courses is aimed at building next generation skills in students, the release mentioned.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE said, "As we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepares students and educators across the country to succeed in this digital world. The new course curriculum on coding and data science that we have developed in partnership with Microsoft will equip students with future-ready learning skills. This is an important step to enable self-reliance in our students and equip them with skills like problem solving, logical thinking, collaboration and design thinking that are critical for success."

Microsoft has also designed supplementary handbooks in both coding and data science, aligned with NCERT patterns and structures.

READ MORE | Online education industry boom: How virtual classes can improve state of education in rural areas

ALSO READ | THE Asia university rankings 2021: IISc, 2 IITs in top 100

Latest Education News