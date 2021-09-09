CBSE dismisses rumours on preparing question papers for Classes 9 and 11

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The board, in the statement also urged the students and parents not to believe in any such information that was circulating on social media that isn't available on the board's website. "Board issues all information on its website first," the board added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday dismissed as fake news reports claiming that the board would be preparing question papers for Class 9 and 11 examinations. The board's statement came after several such reports on social media claimed that the CBSE would be preparing the Class 9 and 11 question papers instead of the respective schools. The board, in an official statement, said that there is no such plan on the agenda of the CBSE.

The board, in the statement also urged the students and parents not to believe in any such information that was circulating on social media that isn't available on the board's website. "Board issues all information on its website first," the CBSE added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said private, "patrachar" and second compartment students of CBSE Class 12 board exams can apply for admission to higher studies on a provisional basis but would have to produce their results, after these are declared, to the institution concerned.

Lawyers, appearing for the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), submitted before a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar that these students can apply for admissions on a provisional basis subject to producing results, which would be declared by the CBSE.

