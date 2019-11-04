CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020: Annual activity schedule released. Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the annual activity schedule on the official website -- cbse.nic.in. The activity calendar provides the tentative dates of Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020. Students can check the examination schedule by visiting the official website.

As per the notification, the CBSE affiliated schools would begin from March 2 for the main examination. Board examinations for small subjects shall begin from mid-February and for all major subjects shall commence from 1st working day in March every year. The exact schedule shall be notified.

The students and their parents are advised to keep a check on the official website -- cbse.nic.in for complete date sheet. The board is expected to release the same by the end of November or in December 2019.

Apart from that CBSE will also release the sample question papers which will give an idea to the students about the changed pattern of Class 10, Class 12 CBSE Board examination 2020.

