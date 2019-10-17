Image Source : PTI CBSE 2020: Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern with evaluation scheme, blueprint available here

This year Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will conduct two separate examinations for Class 10 Maths exam to reduce pressure on students. The board has introduced CBSE Class 10 Basic Math Exam for students those who find maths difficult and don't want to pursue further in higher classes. While CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths Exam is for those who want to continue studying maths in higher classes. It is to be noted that the course curriculum and examination pattern for both types of examinations will remain the same only the difficulty level of both papers will differ with basic Maths paper being easier than the standard one. Here we give you an idea of both CBSE Class 10 Maths exam paper, i.e CBSE Class 10 basic Maths paper and CBSE Class 10 standard Maths paper:

The examination pattern of CBSE class 10 Maths exam will consist of theory and internal assessment of 80 and 20 marks respectively. For CBSE Class 10 Maths theory exam the students will be assessed on the basis of units, topics and weightage given in latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus. Whereas for internal assessment, students will be assessed through different subject related activities designed to enhance their overall learning skills.

This year, the question paper and pattern of CBSE class 10 Maths theory exam has been changed slightly, with 25 per cent of objective type questions. A total number of questions in the paper has also increased from 30 to 40. However, the total weightage of question paper remains the same as 80 marks.

The question paper pattern and the weightage of CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths exam and CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths exam will also remain the same. Only the difficulty level of the questions will make both different.

The question paper will consist of all types of questions such as Multiple choice type questions, Fill in the blanks type questions, Very Short Answer Type Questions. The question paper will also have more internal choices in Paper. The section-A of CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper will completely consist of these type of questions.

While all the four sections of the CBSE class 10 maths question paper will have Internal choices. Section-A and Section-B will have two questions each, whereas Section-C and Section-D will have 3 questions each.

An increase of about 33 per cent in internal choices in questions implemented from last year paper will remain effective for this year’s board exam too. So, students will have more choices to answer the question which they know better among the given options.

