Image Source : 7th Pay Commission jobs: CBSE invites application in various posts

7th Pay Commission jobs: CBSE invites application in various posts. Check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education is inviting applications in various non-Technical posts such as Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Hindi Translator and many more. The selected candidates will have the pay scale as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website -- cbse.nic.in. However, the application link will be activated by the board in the month of November. All the candidates will be accessed on the basis of a Computer Based Test or CBT. The board is yet to announce the date for CBT. Till then, here are the details about CBSE Recruitment 2019:

CBSE Recruitment 2019 | Important dates:

The online application will start from November 15 and it will end on December 16.

CBSE Recruitment 2019 | Post details:

Assistant Secretary

Assistant Secretary (IT)

Analyst (IT)

Junior Hindi Translator

Senior Assistant

Stenographer

Accountant

Junior Assistant

Junior Accountant

CBSE Recruitment 2019 | Salary details:

The selected candidates for Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) post, will be paid as per Level 11 of 7th CPC.

On the other hand, Analyst (IT) will have the pay scale of Level 10 of 7th CPC.

Candidates in Junior Hindi Translator post will be paid as per Level 6 of 7th CPC.

Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant will be paid as per Level 4 of 7th CPC.

While, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant will get salary as per Level 2 of 7th CPC.

CBSE Recruitment 2019 | How to Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the application process link.

Step 3: Enter your details and upload the required documents.

The short notification of CBSE states that the details of the post(s), age, fee, CBT examination, the scheme of examination (s), important dates and other general terms and conditions will be made available on the official website of the board -- cbse.nic.in.