CBSE Class 10 exam 2020: Two separate exams to be conducted for Mathematics

Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10 exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 exam 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct two separate exams for Class 10 Mathematics in 2020.

The first examination will be Basic Mathematics while the second will be Standard Mathematics.

While filing the registration form for the CBSE Class 10 examination 2020, the candidates will have to select their choice of the test.

Candidates must know that those who opt for Basic Mathematics will not be able to take up Mathematics in Class 11.

The CBSE has, hence, advised the students to take up Mathematics only if they are interested in the subject. Those who find it difficult and aspire to pursue their career in any non-mathematic field may opt for Basic Mathematics.

Notably, the syllabus for the two exams will be the same. However, the difficulty level of standard mathematics question paper will be higher. The Standard Mathematics question paper will be tougher and will be based on concepts.

ALSO READ | CBSE introduces new guidelines for short attendance for Class 10 and Class 12. Check here

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam Date 2020: Practical and Main Exams to start on this date. Check initial date sheet here

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Examinations 2019: Results to be declared soon, direct link to check result