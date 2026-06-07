Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Death count rises to 22 as foreign national dies during treatment

New Delhi:

The death count in the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has risen to 22 after a Nigerian national, who had sustained critical injuries in the blaze, died during treatment, police said on Sunday.

Foreign national succumbs during treatment

Following the fire, several injured individuals had been admitted to various hospitals for treatment. One of the injured patients was in critical condition; despite the best efforts of the medical team, the patient could not be saved and passed away during treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Okale, a Nigerian citizen who suffered severe burn injuries in the fire. He was initially admitted to Max Hospital before being shifted to the burn ward of Safdarjung Hospital as his condition worsened, as per the news agency PTI.

According to police, Okale remained on ventilator support and was under constant medical supervision, but succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday night. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the foreign national died while undergoing treatment, taking the toll in one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital in recent years to 22.

The blaze had ripped through Flourish Stays B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on the morning of June 3, claiming the lives of several people, including a 16-year-old girl and several foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Iraq, Congo, Mozambique, and Liberia.

Fire likely caused by hotel cook's negligence

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested the hotel's owner and the cook, alleging that his negligence may have played a role in triggering the blaze. Several other persons associated with the establishment are being questioned.

The cook at the Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast (BnB), who was identified as 65-year-old Keshav Negi, was arrested on Saturday following six hours of questioning and has been sent to two-day police custody.

During the questioning, he told cops that the stove exploded suddenly, after which the fire spread throughout the building. Seeing the smoke and the blaze, Negi told investigators he had panicked and fled from the scene.

Police had earlier arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and booked him under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The probe is focusing on alleged safety violations, unauthorised expansion of rooms and lapses in fire safety measures.

The investigation has found that the hotel was operating 25 rooms despite permission for only six, according to the FIR registered by Malviya Nagar Police.

Multiple police teams are working to trace Jay Mishra, an associate of the hotel owner who has been absconding since the incident.

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