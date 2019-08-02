CBSE Board Exam Date 2020: Practical and Main Exams to start on this date. Check initial date sheet here

Image Source : PTI CBSE Board Exam Date 2020

CBSE Board Exam Date 2020: The preparations for the upcoming board examinations for class 10 and 12 has begun. As per media reports, The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has prepared a basic date sheet for the CBSE 10th and 12 board exams 2020.

According to the reports, the board is expected to prepone the practical examinations for CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 to December 2019 and the main examinations are likely to be conducted from February 15, 2020. As per the official confirmation by the CBSE, from 2020 onwards the main subject examinations will be conducted first following which the examinations for the vocational examinations will be held. The chronology of the subjects for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination will be based on the number of students opting for the different subjects. That means the subject with a large number of students would be conducted first followed by the second largest.

The board has shifted the commencement date for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination from March to February. The revised dates were confirmed by the board last year.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the CBSE regarding conducting the practical examinations externally.