CBSE Board Exam 2020: Important information for class 9, 10, 11, 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has clarified that the examination for CBSE board 2020 will strictly follow CBSE prescribed syllabus. This importanant notification of CBSE has come after many students raised confusion regarding which syllabus to follow for the preparations of CBSE Board Exam 2020. Now, the students can refer to CBSE prescribed books, as it is being considered as the part of syllabus and question papers will be set according to that.

The CBSE has prescribed a set of syllabus according to which the students of Class 9, 10, 11, 12 will be assessed in CBSE 2020 Examinations. The board has directed the CBSE affiliated schools that to teach the students according to the given curriculum. However, they can refer NCERT textbooks as aid for all major subjects.

There was confusion among students as few sections of NCERT textbooks were said to be not important for examinationa and assessment purpose. The students were confused if they will have to study those for Board examination or not.

Now CBSE has cleared the clouds of speculations about the topics that would be asked in the CBSE question paper.

Students now can also get the CBSE Board 2020 curriculum by visiting the official website cbseacademic.nic.in or curriculum.html. They can also download the same for further use. The direct link to the CBSE curriculum 2020 is provided below. Login to the official website and prepeare according to the given plan and prepearation strategy for the upcoming CBSE board examination 2020.

Direct link to CBSE 2020 Curriculum

CBSE Official Notification