Bihar Board BSEB Class 10, 12 compartmental result 2021 today; direct link, websites

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10, 12 compartmental result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the result of the compartmental exams for classes 10, 12 on June 19. According to the board, the result will be announced at 5 pm. The students can check the result on the official website- results.biharboardonline.com.

The compartmental exams were not held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All the students who failed in the board exams held earlier will be promoted with grace marks, the board statement mentioned.

BSEB Class 10, 12 compartmental result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the 'result link'

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print oout for further reference.

A total of 78.26 per cent students cleared the intermediate, class 12 exam successfully, while the pass percent in class 10 was 85.50 per cent. The result, once released will be available at results.biharboardonline.com.

