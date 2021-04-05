BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 10th Result declared. Here's how to check

Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 10th Result declared. Direct link to download

BSEB 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Class 12 result 2021 on its official website. A total of 16.84 lakh candidates have appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year. Candidates who have appeared in BSEB Bihar board class 10 exam can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the Bihar Board 10th exam successfully.

BSEB 10th result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link, "Bihar 10th Result 2021"

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Your Bihar Matric Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

BSEB 10th result 2021: Direct link

Click here to download BSEB 10th result 2021

