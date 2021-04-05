Monday, April 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 10th Result declared. Here's how to check

BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 10th Result declared. Here's how to check

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in BSEB Bihar board class 10 exam can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2021 16:12 IST
BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 10th Result declared. Direct
Image Source : INDIA TV

BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board 10th Result declared. Direct link to download

BSEB 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Class 12 result 2021 on its official website. A total of 16.84 lakh candidates have appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year. Candidates who have appeared in BSEB Bihar board class 10 exam can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

A total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the Bihar Board 10th exam successfully.

BSEB 10th result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link, "Bihar 10th Result 2021"
3. Enter your roll number and other details required 
4. Your Bihar Matric Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the result and take a print for future reference 

BSEB 10th result 2021: Direct link

Click here to download BSEB 10th result 2021

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News