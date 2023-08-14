UP BTech Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result today at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP BTech Round 1 allotment result today

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) will release the round 1 allotment result for UP BTech counselling 2023 today, August 14. Candidates registered in the first round of BTech counselling will be able to check round 1 seat allomtent result on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Students will have to key in their application number and password to download the allomtent letter.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their allocation can confirm their seats by making a payment of the processing fee of Rs 20,000. Aspirants can submit their choices among accept, freeze or float against the allotted seats between August 14 and 16, 2023. UP BTech counselling process is being held for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 qualified aspirants. Whereas, for admission to BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of CUET UG 2023 will be considered.

UP BTech Round 1 Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Find and click on the link for BTech seat allotment result

On the next window, key in application number and password to log in

UP BTech seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen

Download UP BTech seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.

UP BTech Round 2 Counselling

As per the UPTAC BTech counselling schedule, the choice filling and locking for the second round will be held between August 17 and August 18. The BTech round 2 allotment result will be declared on August 19, 2023.