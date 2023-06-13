TS ECET 2023 result 2023 announced on ecet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS ECET 2023 result 2023 download

TS ECET 2023 result 2023 has been announced by The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who appeared in the TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2023) can download their results from the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

For lateral admission into second-year regular BE, BTech, and BPharm programs at both university-affiliated and unaided private professional institutes serving both minorities and non-minorities, the TS ECET 2023 exam is held.

TS ECET 2023 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the result tab It would take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on marks TS ECET 2023 result 2023 will appear on the screen Download TS ECET 2023 result 2023 and save it for future reference

TS ECET 2023 result 2023 direct link

Candidates will be considered qualified for the counselling process if they achieve the minimum passing marks. According to the 1974 Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order, "Admission to 85% of the seats in each course shall be reserved for the local candidates and the remaining 15% of the seats shall be un-reserved."

TS ECET 2023 was held on May 20, 2023 in a single shift scheduled from 9 AM to 12 noon wherein 22,000 students appeared for the common entrance test. According to the results, the overall pass percentage stands 93.07 percent. Candidates can download TS ECET 2023 result directly by clicking on the above link.