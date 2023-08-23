Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list released at tsmedadm.tsche.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list out at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana has released the result of round one seat allotment for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023. Candidates who participated in the round one seat allotment can download the results from the official websites, tsmedadm.tsche.in and knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

In order to download Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list, the candidates are required to enter their roll number, mobile number, NEET rank and registration number. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to pay a fee of Rs. 12000 online and tution fee will have to be paid at the designated college. The application fee can be paid through credit card or debit card.

Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list: How to download?

Visit the official website, tsmedamdam.tsche.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Web Allotments (Phase 1)' It will take you to the another page where you need to click on 'Students - Download Provisional Allotment' Read all instructions about the application fee procedure Now, click on the payment link Enter your roll number, neet rank, mobile number, registration number, captcha and click on the submit button Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Download and save Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list for future reference

Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list

According to the prosepectus, the selected candidates are required to join the college within the specific timeline along with the original certificates, bonds, and paying the tuition fee as notificed by the government to complete the process of admission. If the candidate does not report at the designated college within the timeline, their candidature will be automatically cancelled.