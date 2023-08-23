Maharashtra NEET PG round 2, 3 counselling dates out; complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the dates for state's National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) round 2 and round 3 counselling. As per the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule, aspirants can resign their seat allotted under round 1 counselling by August 30.

Candidates can check the complete schedule for round 2 and 3 counselling available on the official website-- cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023. The round 2 seat matrix will be published on September 1 and candidates will be allowed to fill preferred choices from September 2 to September 4, 2023 till 11:59 PM.

The State CET Cell will declare the Maharashtra NEET PG round 2 result on September 6 and the registration process for round 3 counselling will begin on September 18.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2, 3 Dates