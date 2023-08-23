Maharashtra NEET PG round 2, 3 counselling dates out; complete schedule here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the dates for state's National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) round 2 and round 3 counselling. As per the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule, aspirants can resign their seat allotted under round 1 counselling by August 30.
Candidates can check the complete schedule for round 2 and 3 counselling available on the official website-- cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023. The round 2 seat matrix will be published on September 1 and candidates will be allowed to fill preferred choices from September 2 to September 4, 2023 till 11:59 PM.
The State CET Cell will declare the Maharashtra NEET PG round 2 result on September 6 and the registration process for round 3 counselling will begin on September 18.
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2, 3 Dates
|
Event
|
Dates
|CAP Round 2
|
Last date to resign CAP-1 seat without forfeiture of security deposit
|
August 30, 2023 up to 5:30 pm
|
Publication of seat matrix for CAP-2
|
September 1, 2023
|
Online preference, choice-filling process
|
September 2 to September 4, 2023 till 11:59 PM
|
Declaration of second selection list for NEET PG and MDS
|
September 6, 2023
|
Physical joining and filling of status retention form
|
September 7 to September 11, 2023 till 5:30 PM
|
Last date of cancellation of admission for joined candidates with forfeiture of security deposit
|
September 18, 2023 up to 5:30 PM
|
CAP Round 3
|
Online registration and session apply
|
September 18 to September 21, 2023 till 11:59 PM
|
Payment of registration fees and security deposit
|
September 18 to September 22, 2023 till 11:59 AM
|
Uploading of required documents
|
September 18 to September 22, 2023 up to 3 PM
|
Publication of general list of registered candidates
|
September 23, 2023
|
Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List
|
September 23, 2023
|
Publication of seat matrix for CAP-3
|
September 21, 2023
|
Online preference, choice-filling process
|
September 23 to September 25, 2023 up to 6 PM
|
Declaration of third selection list for NEET PG and MDS
|
September 26, 2023
|
Physical joining with original documents and requisite fees
|
September 27 to September 30, 2023 up to 5:30 PM