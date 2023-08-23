Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
Maharashtra NEET PG round 2, 3 counselling dates out; complete schedule here

Candidates can check the complete schedule for round 2 and 3 counselling available on the official website-- cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2023 13:37 IST
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the dates for state's National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) round 2 and round 3 counselling. As per the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule, aspirants can resign their seat allotted under round 1 counselling by August 30.

Candidates can check the complete schedule for round 2 and 3 counselling available on the official website-- cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023. The round 2 seat matrix will be published on September 1 and candidates will be allowed to fill preferred choices from September 2 to September 4, 2023 till 11:59 PM.

The State CET Cell will declare the Maharashtra NEET PG round 2 result on September 6 and the registration process for round 3 counselling will begin on September 18.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2, 3 Dates

Event

Dates
CAP Round 2

Last date to resign CAP-1 seat without forfeiture of security deposit

August 30, 2023 up to 5:30 pm

Publication of seat matrix for CAP-2

September 1, 2023

Online preference, choice-filling process

September 2 to September 4, 2023 till 11:59 PM

Declaration of second selection list for NEET PG and MDS

September 6, 2023

Physical joining and filling of status retention form

September 7 to September 11, 2023 till 5:30 PM

Last date of cancellation of admission for joined candidates with forfeiture of security deposit

September 18, 2023 up to 5:30 PM

CAP Round 3

Online registration and session apply

September 18 to September 21, 2023 till 11:59 PM

Payment of registration fees and security deposit

September 18 to September 22, 2023 till 11:59 AM

Uploading of required documents

September 18 to September 22, 2023 up to 3 PM

Publication of general list of registered candidates

September 23, 2023

Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List

September 23, 2023

Publication of seat matrix for CAP-3

September 21, 2023

Online preference, choice-filling process

September 23 to September 25, 2023 up to 6 PM

Declaration of third selection list for NEET PG and MDS

September 26, 2023

Physical joining with original documents and requisite fees

September 27 to September 30, 2023 up to 5:30 PM
