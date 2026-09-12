Pahalgam attack condemnation, UNSC reform, unilateral tariffs: What BRICS Delhi Declaration talks about

New Delhi:

In a major diplomatic breakthrough for India, the BRICS Summit adopted the Delhi Declaration on Saturday, calling for equal participation for the Global South in the development of future technologies and the rules that govern them.

Making the announcement during the summit at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the changing global order should not be run by outdated institutions as he pushed for reforms and necessary representation in rule-making.

"Alongside the diversity of our views, our shared commitment to BRICS cooperation has also clearly emerged. Today’s discussion makes it evident that the changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions; reforms are essential in representation, responsiveness, and rule-making," he said.

"We also emphasised that the Global South must have equal participation in the development of future technologies and the rules governing them. The gap between decisions and their outcomes must be bridged through partnership and collective action," he added.

What is in the New Delhi Declaration

The BRICS countries, in the declaration, expressed serious concern over the growing use of unilateral tariffs and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organisation rules. They also condemned unilateral coercive measures that run contrary to international law.

The declaration called for greater engagement in conflict prevention, including efforts to address the root causes of conflicts. The grouping also reaffirmed its commitment to resolving international disputes peacefully through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.

BRICS countries further advocated a multilateral approach that takes into account diverse national perspectives on key global issues, stressing the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing international challenges.

Pahalgam terror attack and an indication to Pakistan

The declaration strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, describing terrorism as "criminal and unjustifiable" and calling for zero tolerance towards the menace.

“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the declaration said.

It further stated, "We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law."

"We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism. We emphasise the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law," it said.

Other key points in Delhi Declaration

UN Security Council reform: China and Russia reiterated their support for India and Brazil’s aspirations for a greater role in the UN Security Council. The declaration also called for correcting the underrepresentation of African countries in the Council, in line with the Ezulwini Consensus.

De-dollarisation and payment infrastructure: BRICS members reaffirmed their efforts to advance the BRICS Cross-Border Payments Initiative and promote trade settlements in local currencies, while stressing that there should be “no one-size-fits-all approach”.

IMF and World Bank quota reform: The grouping called for progress on the 17th General Review of Quotas to increase the voting shares and representation of developing countries in international financial institutions.

AI governance: BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to the Leaders’ Statement on Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence, building on discussions at India’s AI Impact Summit and the World AI Conference in Shanghai.

Opposition to sanctions: The declaration strongly condemned “unilateral coercive measures” and secondary sanctions, describing them as contrary to international law. The issue remains a key BRICS concern amid opposition to unilateral sanctions regimes.

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