MHT CET Counselling 2023: Registration for engineeirng courses ends today at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration process for Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) counselling 2023 today, July 3. Candidates who have qualified the Maharashtra CET 2023 examination are required to register for the counselling round through the CAP portal for BE/BTech courses at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission to BE, BTech (four-year) and ME, MTech (five-year) programmes. The counselling process will include CAP registration, document upload, choice filling, seat allotment and more.

Candidates belonging to general category of Maharashtra, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, union territory of Ladakh migrant candidates, and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) will have to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee. Whereas, reserved category candidates [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PwD) belonging to Maharashtra state will have to pay Rs 600 as registration fee.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Steps for Online Registration

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Select the BE/BTech or ME/MTech courses under MHT CET section.

Step 3: Fill up the application form as instructed and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Verify details and pay the application fee

Step 5: Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.