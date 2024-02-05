JNU MBA Admission 2024: Registration begins at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check eligibility criteria, seats, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JNU MBA Admission 2024 registration begins

JNU MBA admission 2024: Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME), Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the registration process for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) for session 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can enrol themselves on online mode on or before February 28. According to the application process, students are required first to register themselves and then by logging in through the allotment application number, and password, they will be able to submit their application form.

Application Fee

Students from unreserved, economically weaker sections and other backward categories are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 2,000/-. Students in the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and disabled category will have to pay Rs. 1,000/- as a registration fee.

Documents Required

Candidates applying for the JNU MBA programme are required to upload scanned copies of their documents, including, photo and signature, Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, bachelor degree mark sheet, CAT 2023 or GMAT score (for foreign nationals) certificate.

Eligibility criteria

Master of Business Administration (MBA) - Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities with at least 50 percent marks. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required. Candidates hsould have passed Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2023 conducted by IIMs.

For Final National: GMAT score with Bachelor's degree.

Number of Seats

As per the official notification, 75 students will be enrolled in the MA programme of ABV-SME.

Fee structure

General Category Students - Rs. 12 Lakhs for the entire course payable in 4 equal instalments

For OBC - Rs. 8 Lakh for the entire course payable in 4 equal instalments

SC/ST/DA Students - Rs. 6 Lakh for the entire course payable in 4 equal instalments

Other Charges - as per university norms

Check official brochure

Download JNU MBA Admission 2024 application form