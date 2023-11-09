IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket out at ignou.ac.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket available on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the call letters for the December 2023, Term End Examination. Candidates who applied for the TEE December 2023 exam can download the call letters from the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the December 2023, Term End Exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to January 1, 2024. The exams will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (10 am to 1 pm) and the second shift (from 2 pm to 5 pm).

How to download IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the login details and click on the 'submit' button

IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket and save it for future reference

According to the official notice, the question paper will be set in the language in which the program is offered. Answer scripts attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any intimation. However, the students have an option to attempt the exam in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium. Candidates can check the official website for the latest updates.

Guidelines to follow

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry their admit card along with a valid identity proof. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Also, the candidates are advised to report at the exam centre one hour before the conduct of the exam. No entry will be permitted to the exam after the due time. Candidates can directly download IGNOU TEE December 2023 hall ticket by clicking on the above link.