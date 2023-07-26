IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet released, Complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet released

IGNOU December TEE 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU December Term End Examination 2023 datesheet. According to the examination schedule, the IGNOU TEE 2023 December session will commence on December 1, 2023, and will conclude on January 5, 2023. The official website -- ignou.ac.in is hosting the complete examination schedule.

The university will conduct the exam in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The portal for online submission of examination forms for December 2023 session examination will be opened in due course. According to the official notification, the candidates filling up the examination form will be required to submit assignments within the due date and must have completed minimum time to pursue the courses.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the timetable.

Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Visit the 'News and Announcements section and click on the IGNOU December TEE 2023 Datesheet link A PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam date. Now download the page and save it for further need.

Meanwhile, the deadline for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 season has been extended by the university till July 31. Aspirants can register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.