Haryana Board class 10 compartment exam to be held from August 16, details here

Haryana Board class 10 compartment 2023, Haryana Board class 10 compartment exam 2023: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to conduct the compartment exam for class 10. According to the revised schedule, the board will conduct the class 10 exam from August 16 to 18. According to the schedule, the board will conduct the english exam for Class 10 compartment exam on August 16 and the exams for computer science and agriculture will be administered on August 18.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts - one shift is 2 pm to 5 pm and other is 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The students appearing in the exam are required to carry their admit card with a scanned photo in order to appear in the exam. The students have been advised to report 20 minutes before the commencement of the exam to avoid last minute rush.

Earlier, the Haryana Board exams were scheduled to be held on August 01 and 02. Due to violence in the Nuh district, the board chairman VP Yadav and secretary Krishna Kumar had decided to postponed the exam.

Haryana Board class 10 compartment exam 2023: How to download datesheet?