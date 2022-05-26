Over 11.51 lakh students register for CUET-UG; maximum applications for DU

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Over 11.51 lakh students register for CUET-UG

Highlights The figure was confirmed by UGC Chairman M Jagadeesh Kumar through Twitter

The last date for submitting the applications for CUET was May 22

Over 9 lakh students have also paid the application fee for CUET-UG

More than 11.51 lakh students registered for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to various undergraduate courses, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadeesh Kumar said on Monday. It is to be noted that the last date for submitting the applications for CUET was May 22, 2022.

Kumar also apprised that of them, over 9 lakh students have also paid the application fee for CUET-UG.

Taking to Twitter, the UGC Chairman said, "A record 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied."

Kumar highlighted that the entrance exam allows students to seek admission to the best universities without scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100 per cent in board exams.

Kumar further said the participation of a large number of Universities is "very encouraging", and in the coming years, more universities are expected to adopt CUET.

"With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants," he added.

Meanwhile, media reports also claimed the maximum number of students have applied for admission to Delhi University. Data showed nearly 6 lakh students wish to get admission to Delhi University.

CUET exam criteria

The CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country.

The CUET UG exam for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode.

Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling out the application form. Applicants will be allotted the exam center according to their selected preferences.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

(With inputs from ANI)

