CMAT result 2023 likely to be released today: check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMAT result 2023 download link on cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT result 2023 download date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) anytime today, May 31, 2023 as per reports. However, there is no official intimation regarding the release of results. Students eagerly waiting for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam results will be able to download them from the official website of cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 Result: How to download CMAT scorecard?

Go to the official website of NTA - CMAT - cmat.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CMAT result 2023' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to put your application number, password, etc CMAT result 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen Download CMAT result 2023 and save it for future reference

CMAT result 2023 direct download link - to be activated shortly

CMAT result 2023: What's next?

After the declaration of CMAT result 2023, the students can apply for MBA/PGDM courses in their desirous colleges. The application process for MBA admission will be soon activated at the CMAT-2022 participating Institutions' websites.

Each participating institution will publish their respective cut-off CMAT Scores that applicants must achieve in order to be considered for admission to that institution.

After being selected, the candidate must follow the institution's selection process, which may include a group discussion and a personal interview. Based on the candidate's performance in the Group Discussion and Personal Interview, they will ultimately be chosen.

CMAT result 2023: What is the percentile calculation formula?

The CMAT results will be announced according to the CMAT Percentile calculation formula - Percentile P = 100 x Number of candidates who appeared in the examination with raw marks equal to or less than the candidate/Total number of candidates who appeared.

ALSO READ | CMAT Result 2023: NTA to release scorecards ANYTIME at cmat.nta.nic.in

ALSO READ | CMAT 2023 Answer Key released at cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link