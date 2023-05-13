CMAT 2023 Answer Key released at cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CMAT 2023 Answer Key out

CMAT 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 answer key. The students who have appeared in the entrance exam can access the answer key through the official website-- cmat.nta.nic.in. Along with the tentative answer key, the NTA has also released the CMAT question paper and recorded responses.

The testing agency has also allowed candidates to raise objections against the CMAT answer key till May 14, 2023. Candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged. The processing fee can be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking till tomorrow.

The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the objections received are found to be correct then the answer key will be revised accordingly. On the basis of the revised final answer key, CMAT 2023 result will be prepared and declared. The key decided by the experts after the challenge will be final.

How to Download CMAT 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the CMAT answer key 2023.

Visit the official site at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Click on CMAT 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on the submit button.

CMAT 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the CMAT answer key and download it for further reference.

