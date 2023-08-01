CAT 2023: Registration window to active tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 Registration starts tomorrow

CAT 2023 registration, CAT 2023 registration application form: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow is going to start the online application process for Common Admission Test, CAT tomorrow, August 2. All those who are planning to appear in the CAT 2023 this year, can register themselves from tomorrow onwards, August 2 at 10.00 am. The deadline for applications is September 15.

According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on November 26 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on October 25. The results for IIM CAT 2023 will be out in the second week of January 2024. Candidates can check the eligibility requirement, how to apply and other important update regarding the CAT 2023 registration below.

CAT 2023 Registration: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed graduation with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for this exam. However, this criteria is 45% for the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD category.

CAT 2023 Registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 Registration' It will take you to the login page where you need to first register yourself and then proceed for application submission Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CAT 2023 Registration: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the open-category are required to pay Rs. 2400 while the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD category will have to pay Rs. 1200.

CAT 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance in Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs.