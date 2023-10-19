CAT 2023 admit card release date revised, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 admit card download date revised

CAT 2023 admit card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has revised the release date of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card. According to the official notice, the admit cards will be released on November 7. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download call letters from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The official notice reads the admit cards for CAT 2023 will be made live on November 7, 2023. Please use your login ID and password to download the admit card.

Earlier, the CAT 2023 admit card was to be released on October 25. According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on November 26 in three shifts. The exam will be divided into three sections including verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation, and local reasoning and quantitative ability. Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the exam and candidates will get 40 minutes for attempting each section.

According to the marking scheme, the candidates will get three marks for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong response.

How to download CAT 2023 admit card?