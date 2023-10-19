Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. CAT 2023 admit card release date revised, check new schedule

CAT 2023 admit card release date revised, check new schedule

CAT 2023 admit card release date has been revised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow. Candidates who are going to appear in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 can check the new schedule here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2023 19:01 IST
Cat 2023 admit card download link, cat official website, cat admit card 2023 12th, iimcat.ac.in 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 admit card download date revised

CAT 2023 admit card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has revised the release date of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card. According to the official notice, the admit cards will be released on November 7. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download call letters from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The official notice reads the admit cards for CAT 2023 will be made live on November 7, 2023. Please use your login ID and password to download the admit card. 

Earlier, the CAT 2023 admit card was to be released on October 25. According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on November 26 in three shifts. The exam will be divided into three sections including verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation, and local reasoning and quantitative ability. Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the exam and candidates will get 40 minutes for attempting each section. 

According to the marking scheme, the candidates will get three marks for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong response. 

How to download CAT 2023 admit card?

  • Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 admit card' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details
  • CAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Downlod CAT 2023 admit card and save it for future reference. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News