ACET 2023 December session registration begins at actuariesindia.org today

ACET 2023 Registration: The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) will start the registrations for Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2023 December session today, July 12, 2023. Candidates willing to appear for the ACET 2023 exam can register online through the official website-- actuariesindia.org.

The online registrations will close on November 23 and the ACET 2023 exam will be held on December 23. The examination will be conducted in single session with one slot- from 10 AM to 1 PM. The result for the same will be announced on January 3, 2024. Candidates must have to score a minimum of 50 percent marks to qualify the exam.

ACET 2023 Date

Events Date Registration start date July 12, 2023 Registration last date November 23, 2023 ACET 2023 exam date December 23, 2023 ACET 2023 result date January 3, 2024

ACET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants who have appeared 10+2 or an equivalent examination and waiting for the result or have passed the exam.

Diploma holders, graduation in finance, mathematics, engineering, management or any other stream (with mathematics as a subject)

Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant or a Company Secretary.

How to Apply for ACET December 2023?

Go to the official website of IAI at actuariesindia.org

On the homepage, click on the 'ACET December 2023 registration' link

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents

Verify the details and pay the application fee

Submit the form and save the ACET 2023 application form for further reference.

ACET December 2023 Exam Pattern

ACET will be held online in a computer based test (CBT) format for a duration of three hour. The ACET question paper will comprise of 70 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of total 100 marks.

The distribution of questions will be:

(i) 45 questions – 1 mark each

(ii) 20 questions – 2 marks each

(iii) 05 questions – 3 marks each

The allocation of marks will be:

(i) Mathematics - 30 marks

(ii) Statistics - 30 marks

(iii) Data Interpretation - 15 marks

(iv) English - 15 marks

(v) Logical Reasoning - 10 marks