TN 12th Hall Ticket 2024 for private students to release on February 19, check details

TN 12th Hall Ticket 2024 Private Students: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to conduct the class 12th exams. The board will soon release the admit cards for the private students. According to the official calendar, the board will release the Tamil Nadu 12th Hall Ticket 2024 for private candidates on February 19. The Private students eagerly waiting for the admit cards will be able to download TN 12th admit cards from the official website, DGE TN, dge.tn.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the class 12th board exams will be conducted from March 1 to 22 at various exam centres across the state. Only those students who have registered as private ones will be able to download their call letters from the official website on February 19

How to download TN Class 12 Hall ticket 2024?

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the 'hall ticket' tab

It will redirect you to the preferred link

Now, enter your application number, date of birth

TN Class 12 Hall ticket 2024 will appear on the screen

Download TN Class 12 Hall ticket 2024 and save it for future reference

Students appearing in the TN Class 12 exam are required to carry their Hall ticket, otherwise, they will not be able to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to read all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of any error or mistake, candidates are advised to contact the board authority and get it rectified before the exam.

What is the TN Class 12 exam pattern?

According to the new exam pattern, the provision of awarding internal marks does not apply to direct private candidates. Marks obtained for 90 in theory will be converted to 100 marks. Students must secure a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to be declared a pass.