Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Haryana Board 2024 Class 12 revised date sheet released, check complete schedule

The Haryana Board 2024 Class 12 revised date sheet has been released by the Board of School Education (HBSE). Students appearing in the upcoming board exams can download the subject-wise schedule from the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in. Check exam date, instructions, direct link.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 17:13 IST
Image Source : FILE Haryana Board 2024 Class 12 revised date sheet is available on bseh.org

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has revised the exam schedule for the Senior Secondary Annual Exam 2024 for regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, Mercy Chance. The candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the exam date sheet from the official website,  bseh.org.in.

As per the official schedule, the class 12 exam date for Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Siddhant Subjects has been changed from March 30 to March 16. The board is going to conduct class 12 board exams from February 27, which will conclude on April 2. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams are required to download the exam schedule from the official website by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download  Haryana Board 2024 Class 12 date sheet?

  • Visit the official website, bseh.org.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Revised Date sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024'
  • It will redirect you to a PDF containing the exam schedule for various subjects.
  • The revised Date sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024 will appear on the screen
  • Check class 12 board exam dates and save it for future reference

Instructions to be followed:

Students appearing in the class 12 board exams are required to produce their admit card along with an identity card. Also, they will have to carry their log table & Pencil for map work. Students are advised to read all the instructions given on their admit cards before appearing in the exam. It should be noted that Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.

Specially abled students shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis, an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper. 

