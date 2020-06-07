Image Source : FILE TS SSC Exams 2020: Telangana Class 10 exams postponed, revised dates to be out soon

TS SSC Exams 2020: The Telangana government on Saturday decided to postpone Class 10 board exams or Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) exams across the state until further notice, in a view of Coronavirus pandemic. As per the schedule announced earlier, Telangana 10th Exam 2020 was scheduled to be held from 8th June to 5th July 2020.

This development comes after the Telangana High Court had permitted the government to conduct SSC exams everywhere in the state except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, or GHMC, and Ranga Reddy districts that reported high number of COVID-19 cases.

However, the government has decided to postpone SSC 2020 exams for the whole state. Confirming the development, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said CM had called for a high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss the HC judgement.

“We shall decide our strategy as to what to do in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic across the state," State education minister Sabita Indra Reddy said.

The Telangana government had conducted examinations for first and second language papers (Telugu and Hindi) before March 23, when the lockdown 1.0 was announced. All the remaining examinations have since been postponed.

The pending Telangana SSC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to July 5 and over 5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations. Earlier, High Court had ordered the postponement of the Telangana class 10 examination in March after students appeared for first and second language examinations.

The parents of class 10 students along with child rights organizations had been demanding the cancellation of the remaining SSC examination amid COVID-19 situation in the state.

