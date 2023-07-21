SWAYAM July 2022 Result declared; Direct link, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SWAYAM July 2022 Result OUT

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM)-LOT-IV examinations today, July 21. Aspirants who have participated in the SWAYAM July 2022 examination can check and download their scorecard through the official website-- swayam.gov.in or swayam.nta.ac.in.

The NTA has conducted the July 2022 semester exams between February 25 and 26 in both computer based test (CBT) and pen-paper based. The examination was organised in four sessions at 166 examination centres in 87 cities across the country. The SWAYAM exam was held for 346 papers and the medium of the paper was English except in language papers.

According to the official notification, a total of 65,349 candidates registered for the SWAYAM July 2022 Lot 4 exams, of which as many as 59,469 students appeared in the exams. The final scorecard and certificates of candidates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators.

How to check SWAYAM July 2022 Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Download Score Card of SWAYAM JULY 2022 SEMESTER Exams"

Step 3: On the next window key in your login credentials such as Application Number or Email Address and Password

Step 4: The SWAYAM July 2022 result will display on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: SWAYAM July 2022 Result