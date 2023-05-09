MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Today: Know where, how to download Meghalaya Board Class 12 score card

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 today

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Meghalaya HSSLC (Class 12th) result for 2022-23 academic session today, May 9, 2023. Once the result is announced, students will be able to check and download their MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 through the official website at, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya Board will declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) result for the science, arts, commerce and vocational streams today. Students can access the Meghalaya board Class 12 result 2023 online by entering their roll number in the login window. Last year the Meghalaya Board had declared the MBOSE HSSLC Result on May 26, 2022.

The board has announced the MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 date through an official notification. The Class 12th Meghalaya Board result will be published on the official website as well as through SMS. The Meghalaya board 12th examination was organised between March 3 and March 30, 2023.

ALSO READ | Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 OUT on karresults.nic.in, check pass percentage, toppers, direct link

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result OUT, Download TNDGE 12th result at dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in,dge2.tn.nic.in

How to Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023

Students can check the MBOSE Result of 12th Class 2023 by following the simple steps provided below.

Visit the official website-- mbose.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023' link.

Enter the roll number in the given spaces.

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the HSSLC result PDF and take a print for future use.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Details mentioned in score card

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result-cum-marks statement will include the following details of students