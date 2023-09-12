Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 declared

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka Pre University Education Department has declared the result for Karnataka PUC II Supplementary exam 2023 today, September 12. Students who have appeared for the supplementary examinations can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply result through the official website- karesults.nic.in. To access and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supply marksheet, students will have to select subject combination and log in with their registration number.

As per the official release, a total of 1,21,179 students registered for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam, of which 1,19,183 students appeared for it and 41,961 students cleared the exam. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 was held from August 21 to September 02, 2023.

How to Check Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Result 2023

Aspirants can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023 link

Step 3: Key in the login details and submit it

Step 4: Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary 2023 result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the result PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Result 2023

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Highlights

The Karnataka Pre University Education Department has conducted the 2nd PUC annual examination for 2022-23 academic session from March 9 to 29 and the result was declared on April 21, 2023. Over 7 lakh students appeared in the board examination, of which more than 5 lakh students cleared the exam.