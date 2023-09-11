Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023 declared

JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination 2023 today, September 11. Candidates who appeared in the compartment exam can check their class 10th, 12th board results on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

To access and download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023, students will have to key in their roll number and roll code. Direct link to access the JAC Matric and Intermediate result is also provided below.

JAC Class 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2023: How to Check

Students can check the JAC class 10th, 12th compartment results 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Results of Compartmental Secondary Examination - 2023 or Results of Compartmental Intermediate Examination - 2023”

Next, key in your login details and click on the submit tab

The JAC class 10th and 12th compartment result will appear on screen

Download it and take its printout for future reference.

Direct Link to check JAC 10th Compartment Result 2023

Direct Link to Check JAC 12th Compartment Result 2023

JAC 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Highlights

The Jharkhand Academic Council has conducted the Jharkhand Board class 10 exam 2023 from March 14 to April 3 and the Jharkhand Board class 12 exams 2023 from March 14 to April 5. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 was recorded at 95.38 percent and in Class 12 Science, the pass percentage stood at 81.45 percent. In Arts, 95.97 percent of students passed the examination while in 12th Commerce Result, 88.60 percent students cleared the exam.