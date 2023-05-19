Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 releasing tomorrow at gbshse.in, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Announced

Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Goa Board of Secondary and High Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the class 10th SSC results tomorrow, May 20 at 4.30 PM. The confirmation of the declaration of the results has been given by the board today, May 19. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website of gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be announced via a press conference at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorium Goa. Students will be able to download Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 mark sheets from the school login on May 22 from 9 am onwards.

This year, the board conducted the class 10th SSC exams in term wise manner. The first term SSC exams were scheduled from November 10 to 29 and second term exams were held from April 1 to April 24, 2023. The practical exams were scheduled from March 1 onwards.

A total of 20476 students have registered for the Class 10 board exam out of which 10074 are girl students and 10402 are boy students.

Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of GBSHSE - gbshse.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to put your roll number, and other details.

Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

