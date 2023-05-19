Tamil Nadu HSE + 1 Result 2023 OUT: Download TN Class 11th Marksheet at tnresults.nic.in, Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN Class 11th results 2023 OUT

Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE), Tamil Nadu has finally declared the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) plus one result on its website. The results for class 10th were already announced earlier this day at 10 AM. Students can now download TN Plus one HSC results using their roll number, and date of birth on the login page.

According to the results, this year, the overall pass percentage of the exam is 90.93 which is an increase of 0.8% compared to last year.

This year, around 7,76,844 students appeared for the TN 11th exam out of which 7,06,413 students have passed. Students can receive TN 10th and 11th marksheets copies from their schools. To check the online TN 11th result 2023, candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

TN HSE (+1) exams were conducted between March 14 and April 5 from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. Once the result is out, students will be able to download TN Class 11th results followed by the easy steps given below. The link to the results can be accessed by scrolling down.

TN Class 11th results 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'HSE(+1) Examination Result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and click on get marks

HSE(+1) Examination Result will dispaly on the screen

Download and save HSE(+1) Examination Result for future reference

Direct link to download TN Class 11th Result

TN Class 11th results 2023: What are the alternative websites?

Tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in and

dge2.tn.nic.in

ALSO READ | TN SSLC Results 2023 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10th result DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, 11th results at 2 PM

ALSO READ | TN SSLC, HSE (+1) results 2023 updates