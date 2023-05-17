Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10th results date, time soon at sebaonline.org

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam HSLC Result 2023 date, time soon

Assam 10th Result Date 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will soon declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 10th result 2023 on its website. Students who took the board exams will be able to check their Assam HSLC Result 2023 at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in using their roll number.

The SEBA has conducted the Assam HSLC 2023 examination from March 3 to April 1, 2023. As per the reports, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the Assam HSLC (Class 10) exams this year. The official announcement pertaining to HSLC result date and time is still awaited. Students will require to collect the marksheets and certificates from their respective schools.

How to Check Assam HSLC Results 2023?

Students who appeared in the Assam board class 10th examinations can check their results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official websites at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam HSLC result' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the roll number and click on the view result button.

Step 4: The Assam HSLC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and print a copy for future use.