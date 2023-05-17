Goa GCET 2023 Result OUT at goacet.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GCET Result 2023 Declared

GCET 2023 Result: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has declared the result for Goa Common Entrance Test, or GCET 2023. Aspirants who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their GCET result 2023 through the official website-- goacet.in. The DTE Goa has released the merit list consisting roll number of candidates and marks secured by them in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The Goa CET 2023 examination was held on May 13 and May 14 for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes including engineering and pharmacy to the state’s universities and its affiliated colleges. The directorate will soon release the details of GCET 2023 counselling including important dates, eligibility and application process.

ALSO READ | NDA 2 Notification RELEASED: Apply online for 395 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in, details here

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip OUT for exams scheduled from May 25 to 28, get link here

How to Check GCET 2023 Result?

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to check the Goa CET result 2023 through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website at goacet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'GCET result' link.

Step 3: Search your name in the PDF using the shortcut key, ctrl+f.

Step 4: Check and download GCET 2023 result PDF.