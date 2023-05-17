Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 to be released tomorrow at bseodisha.nic.in, check when to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is all set to announce the class 10th result tomorrow, May 18, 2023. Students and parents who were eagerly waiting for the Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be able to download their results from the official website of Odisha Board - bseodisha.nic.in.

Around 5.32 lakh students appeared in the matriculation examination across the state, which was held from March 10 to 17, 2023. Once, the result is released, students will be able to download their results using their credentials on the official website, bseodisha.nic.in. The announcement of the results will be done by Board President Ramashish Hazra via a press conference scheduled at 10 am. The links to the results will be hosted on the official website. The direct link to the results will be shared at indiatvnews.com as well.

It should be noted that the Results of open school exams and Madhyama exams will also be published on the same day. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website and indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: When and Where to download?

Visit the official website of Odisha Board - dseodisha.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Candidates can download Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Last five year's pass percentage

2022 - 90.55

2021 - 97.89

2020 - 77.8

2019 - 65.26

2018 - 49.34

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Other ways to download BSE Odisha 10th Result

orissaresults.nic.in

bseodisha.nic.in

