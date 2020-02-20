UPSC Engineering Services (ESE) Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check

UPSC ESE Result 2020: The result for Indian Engineering Services (ESE) preliminary examination 2020 has been released Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC ESE results 2020 have been released on the official portal of the Commission-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE result have been released on the basis of the result of the written part of the engineering services (preliminary) examination conducted by the Commission on January 5, 2020.

The UPSC ESE preliminary exam's Paper I covers topics from General Studies and Engineering Aptitude and it was of 2 hours' duration and carried 200 marks in total while the paper II is Engineering Discipline Paper. It consists of 150 questions with a total of 300 marks.

Candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the engineering services (Main) to be held on June 28, 2020.

The candidates may download their UPSC ESE Main admit cards from the Commission's Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020.

How to check UPSC ESE Result 2020

1. Visit the UPSC official website-- upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the 'UPSC ESE Result" link

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Your UPSC ESE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.