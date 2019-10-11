UPPSC PCS 2017 Final Result announced. Amit Shukla tops result, get complete list of toppers

Image Source : UPPSC PCS 2017 Final Result announced

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2017 on the official website -- uppsc.gov.in . In this selection process, a total of 676 candidates have been selected for officer rank posts including 22 posts of Deputy Collector, 114 posts of Naib Tehsildar, 97 Posts of Block Development Officer, 90 are for Deputy Superintendent of posts.

Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC PCS 2017 examination can check their results on the official website. It is to be noted that the UPPSC PCS 2017 results are available in the PDF format. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Amit Shukla stood as the topper of UPPSC PCS 2017, while Anupam Mishra secured the second rank and Meenakshi Pandey has secured the third position as Deputy Collector Posts. A total of 50 candidates have qualified and selected as Deputy Collector while 90 candidates have been selected as Deputy SP.

How to check UPPSC PCS 2017 Final Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Link- ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED IN ADVT. NO.A-2/E-1/2017, COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAMINATION-2017’

Step 3: A new tab will open displaying the exam result

Here is the list of the candidates selected as Deputy Collector:

Amit Shukla Anupam Mishra Meenakshi Pandey Shatruhan Pathak Nidhi Dodwal Bushara Bano Govind Maurya Anurag Prasad Divya Ojha Vinay Kumar Singh Yogeshwar Singh Anupam Kumar Mishra Ankit Shukla Barkha Singh Mahipal Singh Manvendra Singh Yogesh Kumar Gaur Deepak Kumar Pal Renu Sc Fem-Up Jagmohan Gupta

Here is the list of the candidates selected as Deputy SP: