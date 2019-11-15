SSC CGL 2017 Final Result declared: Full list of qualifying candidates

How to check SSC CGL 2019 Final Result:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2017 or CGL 2017 on official website ssc.nic.in. India TV is providing you full list of qualifying candidates in SSC CGL 2017. A direct link to check your SSC CGL 2017 Final Result will also be provided.

Step 1: Go to official website -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to 'Result' section

Step 3: Click on 'Revised Result of CGL Tier-II Examination, 2017'

Step 4: SSC CGL 2017 result will be displayed on your screen

Revised result of CGL Tier II Examination, 2017 declared: SSC issues notification

Due to revision in some of the Answer Keys of Paper IV of Tier II Exam, 4015 candidates are getting qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. Further, out of these 4015 candidates, 3675 candidates have already been declared as qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (as per the earlier result declared on 06.06.2018) and 340 candidates are additionally getting qualified now for these posts.Similarly 44 candidates, who were declared qualified earlier, are now getting disqualified in Tier II of CGLE 2017 for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer only.

SSC CGL 2017 Result on ssc.nic.in: 340 candidates qualify for Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer posts

Based on revision in the result, the following changes have been effected in the result of List I of CGL Tier II Examination 2017:

340 candidates, who were declared not qualified in the earlier result, have now qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer) in the revised result (List-1).

SSC CGL 2017 Result on ssc.nic.in: 44 candidates 'not qualified'

44 candidates who were declared as qualified in the earlier result for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, now do not qualify in the revised result (List-2).

SSC CGL 2017 Result on ssc.nic.in: Sachin Kumar now qualifies 1 candidate, bearing Roll No.2405054771 (Shri Sachin Kumar), who was earlier declared not qualified in CGL Tier II Exam 2017 for appearing in Tier III, has now qualified for appearing in CGL Tier III Exam 2017 in the revised result. Necessary formalities in respect of this candidate will be completed in due course.