SSC CGL 2017 Result finally declared. SSC issues revised list of successful candidates. Details here

CGL 2017 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally declared the much-awaited SSC CGL 2017 Result today. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL exam in 2017 can check their result at the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2017 exam was conducted to fill up 9,284 posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations.

SSC CGL 2017 Examination Result for various posts have been declared. Today's result is a revised one after the court had stayed the previous one. You can check the SSC CGL 2017 Examination Revised Result below. SSC has also stated that one candidate who did not qualify the last time actually cleared the test in the revised result. 44 students who had cleared the result previously were declared disqualified. Find the direct link to check SSC CGL Revised Result below.

Revised result of SSC CGL Tier-II Examination, 2017 | HIGHLIGHTS

Announcing the result SSC said:

1. "The result of CGL (Tier II) Examination 2017 was declared on 06.06.2018 in which a total of 3719 candidates qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. However, in compliance of the Order dated 18.09.2019 of Hon’ble High

2. Court of Delhi in WP No. 4913/2019 (Vishal Chhillar and Ors vs. UoI and Anr.), some Answer Keys of Paper IV (General Studies-Finance and

Economics) of Tier II Examination of CGLE 2017 have now been revised on the recommendations of the Expert Committees constituted by the

Commission for the purpose.

3. Due to revision in some of the Answer Keys of Paper IV of Tier II Exam, 4015 candidates are getting qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. Further, out of these 4015 candidates, 3675 candidates have already been declared as qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (as per the earlier result declared on 06.06.2018) and 340 candidates are additionally

getting qualified now for these posts," SSC said in its notice.

4. Similarly, 44 candidates, who were declared qualified earlier, are now getting disqualified in Tier II of CGLE 2017 for the posts of Assistant Audit

Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer only.

5. Based on revision in the result, the following changes have been effected in the result of List I of CGL Tier II Examination 2017: (i) 340 candidates, who were declared not qualified in the earlier result, have now qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer) in the revised result (List-1).

(ii) 44 candidates who were declared as qualified in the earlier result for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, now do not qualify in the revised result (List-2). (iii) 1 candidate, bearing Roll No.2405054771 (Shri Sachin Kumar), who was earlier declared not qualified in CGL Tier II Exam 2017 for appearing in Tier III, has now qualified for appearing in CGL Tier III Exam 2017 in the revised result. Necessary formalities in respect of this candidate will be completed in due course.

6. The revised result of this examination is available on SSC’s Website: http://ssc.nic.in. Other details and particulars will remain the same as per

the result dated 06.06.2018. Check direct link to check successful candidate list in SSC CGL Result 2017 Examination below.

SSC CGL Result 2017: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2017 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Every year, around 7 lakh candidates take the two biggest exams-CGL and CHSL. While CGL is held for the posts which are deemed to be suitable for graduates, 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for the CHSL exam.

COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM., 2017 (REVISED T2P4) LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFYING ADDITIONALLY IN TIER-2 FOR THE POST OF AAOS

Staff Selection Commission is a central government body which conducts exams for group C and group D category posts.

