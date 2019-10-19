SBI PO Final Result 2019 declared at sbi.co.in. Steps to download merit list

SBI PO Final Result 2019 declared. Steps to download merit list

SBI PO Final Result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result of probationary officer (PO) recruitment exam 2019. The SBI recruitment examination was held for hiring 2,000 probationary officers (Pos) post.

Candidates who have appeared in the SBI PO Exam 2019 can now check their result directly through the official website-- sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Final Result 2019 | Official Notification

The selected candidates will be exposed to basic banking knowledge, before joining, through an online course and will have to complete this course before joining. The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of two lakhs only to serve the Bank for a minimum period of three years. The Bond will be invoked by the Bank if the candidate resigns from the service of the Bank before the expiry of three years from the date of joining.

The starting basic pay of SBI PO is 27,620 (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official is also eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis will be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on the place of posting and other factors.

On joining, candidates will be on probation for two years wherein they will be subjected to continuous assessment. Those candidates who qualify in the assessment as per standards determined by the Bank from time to time will be confirmed in the Service of the Bank in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I).

How to download SBI PO allotment letter 2019:

1. Visit the SBI's official website-- sbi.co.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "Career" section

3. Click on "SBI PO 2019 Final Result" link

4. Enter your roll number and DOB

5. Click on "Submit"

6. Your SBI PO 2019 Final Result will appear on the screen

7. Download and take a printout of the merit list for future reference

SBI PO Final Result 2019 | Direct link to check

CLICK HERE TO CHECK

SBI PO Recruitment 2019 | Final merit list

CLICK HERE TO CHECK

About SBI:

The State Bank of India (SBI) is actively involved since 1973 in non-profit activity called Community Services Banking. All our branches and administrative offices throughout the country sponsor and participate in a large number of welfare activities and social causes. Our business is more than banking because we touch the lives of people anywhere in many ways. Our commitment to nation-building is complete and comprehensive.

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: 5 tips to crack NTPC exam in single go! Check inside

Also Read: SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India invites application for Specialist Cadre Officers; check details