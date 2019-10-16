SBI Recruitment 2019: NEW NOTIFICATION out! Apply online for Specialist Cadre Officers posts; check details

SBI Recruitment 2019

SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (Regular/Contract basis) for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Bank's official website.

SBI has issued the recruitment notification under Advt. no. CRPD/SCO/2019-20/16.

SBI Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details

Total no. of posts- 67

Specialist Cadre Officers posts (Regular)

1. Manager (Marketing-Real Estate & Housing): Gen- 01 post

2. Manager (Builder Relations): Gen- 02 posts

3. Manager (Product Dev. & Research): Gen - 2 posts

4. Manager (Risk Management- IBG): Gen -02 posts

5. Manager (Credit Analyst- IBG): Gen- 02 posts

6. Manager (Anytime Channels): Gen- 01 post

7. Manager (Analyst- FI): Gen- 03 posts

8. Dy. Manager (Agri. Spl): Gen- 04 posts

9. Manager Analyst: Gen- 03 posts

Specialist Cadre Officers posts (Contractual)

1. Senior Special Executive (Compliance): Gen- 01 post

2. Senior Executive- Financial Institution (Correspondent Relations): Gen- 01 post

3. Senior Special Executive (Strategy- TMG): Gen- 01 post

4. Senior Special Executive (FEMA Compliance): Gen- 01 post

5. Executive (FI & MM): Gen- 10 posts, OBC- 05 Posts, SC- 03 Posts, ST- 01 Post, EWS- 02 Posts

6. Senior Executive (Social Banking & CSR): Gen- 05 Posts, OBC- 02 Posts, SC- 01 Post

7. Senior Executive (Retail Banking): Gen- 06 Posts, OBC- 02 Posts, SC- 01 Post

SBI Recruitment 2019 | How to Apply for Specialist Cadre Officers Post

1. Visit the SBI's official website-- sbi.co.in or bank.sbi

2. On the homepage, click on the link "Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers Regular/Contract basis (Apply Online)"

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Click on "Apply Now" option

5. Register yourself by entering all the required details

6. Once registered, Fill in all the details asked

7. Click on Submit

