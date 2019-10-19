SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 to be declared soon. Check all the latest updates here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019: Latest Update

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 | Good News! As per the latest media reports, the State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 will be able to download their result soon, once it is uploaded.

However, candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019, are advised to keep checking the official website of SBI. We will keep updating you with every information regarding the results. Meanwhile, they can know where and how to check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 after State Bank of India releases the result.

The result dates of SBI Clerk Mains 2019, is still under speculation. The confusion regarding the date continues among the candidates as earlier the result was scheduled to release by October first week.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 | Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam and test of specified opted local language.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 | Expected Cut-off

Category Expected Cut-off General 110-125 EWS 95-110 OBC 92-108 SC 88-105 ST 85-102

How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019?

2. On the homepage, click on "result notification"

3. Enter the required information and click on 'Submit'

4. Your SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

As soon as the State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019, candidates should thoroughly check all the information provided in the scorecard.