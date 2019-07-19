SBI Clerk Result 2019 for Prelims to be announced soon. Here's how to check on sbi.co.in

Image Source : PTI SBI Clerk Result 2019 for Prelims to be announced soon

The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI Clerk Result 2019 for Prelims anytime soon. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk exam should visit the official website sbi.co.in for details.

How to check SBI Clerk Result 2019

1. Visit the official website sbi.co.in

2. Click on the SBI Clerk result link

3. A login window will open

4. Login to the portal using your credentials

5. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

6. Your SBI Clerk Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

When was the SBI Clerk exam held?

The State Bank of India had conducted the SBI Clerk exam on June 22, June 23 and June 30, this year.

Candidates should note that the prelims result of SBI Clerk will contain details like marks of the candidate, the minimum required cut off marks and the qualifying status.

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019

Students who clear the SBI Clerk Result 2019 for Prelims will be required to appear for the mains exam. The SBI Clerk main exam is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2019. Post the exam, the candidates will have to appear for document verification and then final allotment will be done.

SBI Clerk: Marks

The SBI Clerk test is held in two stages - prelims and mains. The SBI Clerk prelims exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks while the mains exam is held for a total of 200 marks.

SBI Clerk vacancies

This year, SBI Clerk exam is being held for a total of 8693 vacancies (including special recruitment drive).