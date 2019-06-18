RSOS 10th Result 2019 likely to be declared by Rajasthan board today; details at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Image Source : PTI RSOS 10th Result 2019 likely to be declared today

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to declare the RSOS Class 10 results on Tuesday. The Class 10 result of the Rajasthan board has been on a delay since the past couple of days, as an official confirmation from the board is yet awaited.

Candidates who had appeared for the RSOS 2019 Class 10 exams can check their result on the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. You can also browse rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in for the Class 10 result.

Along with the official website, candidates will also be able to check the results of 2019 RSOS class 10 through the direct link which will be activated after the results are released.

RSOS 10th Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan board education.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos

2. Click on the link that states 'results'

3. You will be directed to a new page

4. Click on 'Secondary (10th) Result 'March-May 2019'

5. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

6. Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

RSOS 10th Result 2019: Re-evaluation of marks

In case a student is not satisfied with his/her marks in the Rajasthan Class 10 exam result, they can apply for re-totalling of the answer sheets.

RSOS 10th Result 2019 re-evaluation: Fee and forms

Students should note that the forms for re-totalling are available on the official website. Also, candidates need to pay the re-totalling fee as prescribed by the board after filling the application form. The results for re-totalling are expected to be released in the month of July.

Rajasthan State Open School Board

The Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOS) was established in the year 2005 with the aim of providing education to the private candidates at secondary and senior secondary levels. The board conducts examination twice a year October - November and March -April Every year.